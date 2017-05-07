Accidental dialing of the newly introduced single emergency number 112 has triggered a problem of sorts for the Goa Police.According to Deputy Inspector General (Police Control Room) Rupinder Kumar, “accidental and unintentional” dialing of the 112 number by mobile phone users has forced the Goa Police to increase their phone lines from seven to 30. The 112 number, India’s equivalent of the 911 emergency services in the United States was introduced earlier this year for those requiring to make a distress call. The calls on 112 are automatically routed to 100 helpline.