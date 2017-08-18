Goa Police held a flag march on the streets of Usgao today in view of the by-polls in Valpoi constituency scheduled on August 23. Meanwhile, District Magistrate, North Goa in an order issued stated that all the licensed premises for the sale of liquor will remain closed from from 5 pm of August 21, 2017 to midnight August 24, 2017 and throughout day and night on August 28, 2017 in view of polling and counting of votes for Bye Election to Panaji and Valpoi Assembly Constituencies. No eateries will be open & gathering of over 5 persons allowed on the polling day within 200 mts of polling stations.