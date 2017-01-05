Goa Assembly Election 2017 will be a referendum on the Medium of Instruction(MoI) issue. People will decide if our decision was wrong. Majority people has accepted the decision said Dy CM Francis D’Souza.

Speaking about the mining scam in Goa the BJP legislator said, “We roughly know who are the people involved in mining scam. We have also done assessment on loss. But restarting mining was our priority”.

Commenting on BJPs stand on minorities the Dy CM added, “Catholic Chief Minister is possible in BJP but the MLAs will decide on it after polls.”