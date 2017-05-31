In accordance with the state’s objective of harnessing alternative sources of energy to meet Goa’s power requirements, a Grid connected Solar Power Plant of 30 KW capacity has been installed at Goa Rajbhavan. The same was inaugurated by Governor Mridula Sinha today. Goa will have to put its Solar Power policy in place to enter into agreements with the companies that have shown interest in setting up solar plants in Goa. There is also a proposal from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to the State to install solar panels to generate 150 mega watts of power for the State.