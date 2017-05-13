The state of Goa secured second rankings in public affairs index (PAI) in governance from among 12 small States (population less than two crore) of India. Himachal has wrested the first rank, followed by Goa and Mizoram. Delhi slipped from third position in 2016 to 9th position in 2017. The survey was based on 10 themes, 26 focus subjects and 82 indicators such as essential infrastructure, support to human development, social protection, women and children, crime, law and order, delivery of justice, environment, transparency and accountability, fiscal management and economic freedom.