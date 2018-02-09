The Government has reconstituted the Goa Rehabilitation Board. Alina Saldanha, MLA Cortalim Constituency will continue to be its Chairperson while MGP leader and Ex SP Apa Teli is the new Vice Chairman.

This is the second position for MGP office bearers on government board.

The newly appointed members are Rajesh Kavlekar, Sarpanch of Village Panchayat Kavle, Ponda, Mohan Kaisuvkar, Nandita Dayal , Girish Uskaikar,Santosh Kerkar. The Finance Secretary or his nominee not below the rank of Under Secretary from Finance Department, Secretary (Revenue), Collector (North) and Collector (South) will also be on the board while Secretary, Goa Rehabilitation Board will act as Ex-Officio Member Secretary.