Goa registered record voter turnout with 83 % voters exercising their franchise in today’s polls. Further detailed breakup is awaited. Polling was held for all 40 assembly constituencies of Goa in which 251 candidates are in the fray.

Polling started this morning at 7 am in 1649 polling stations across Goa on a brisk note. First 2 hours recorded as high as 15 percent voting and the people of Goa continued the tempo till the end registering the highest voting percentage in the recent years.

Men and women came out in large numbers to cast their vote. Fate of 251 candidates now sealed in the EVM machines that will be opened on March 11. It was for the first time, Election Commission had introduced a VVPAT machines that helped the voter to cross check and be sure about the fact that the vote is going to the same candidate.

Previous highest voting percentage was recorded in the last election in 2012 in which 81.73 percent voters had cast their votes.

🔸 HIGHLIGHTS OF POLL 2017

• Polling had to be cancelled in polling station 8 of Margao constituency as the polling officer followed wrong procedure. Repoll has been ordered in this polling station at Aquem having 788 votes

• In an unfortunate incident 73 year old Dr Lesley Saldhanha collapsed at the entrance of the polling station due to cardiac arrest and later expired at the hospital.

• Rs 1.82 Crore cash, liquor Worth 1.07 Crore & Drugs worth Rs 33 lakhs were seized during the enforcement of the model code of conduct

• Police registered 252 cases of violation of model code of conduct

• Goa was the first state in the country to make 100% use of VVPAT machines to vote for Polls 2017

• Pink Teddy bears and pens were given to first time voters

• Total 11.10 Lakh voters were eligible to vote in this election.

• Total 251 candidates including 19 female candidates were in fray for 40 assembly constituencies

• Only 3 EVMs developed snag at the beginning of polling and were replaced while 2 VVPAT machines had to be replaced.

• 95% of arms were deposited with the administration

• 497 non bailable warrants were executed and 561 trouble makers were identified for smooth conduct of the polls

🔸 Voting Percentages Of Yesteryears

2012- 81.73 % – Male 78.86 % Female 84.57 %

2007 – 70.51% Male 69.70% Female 70.30%

2002 -68.75% – Male 69.87% Female 67.61%

1999 – 65.00% – Male 66.78% Female 63.15%

1994 – 71.20% -Male 71.73% Female 70.65%