The Goa Requisition and Acquisition of Property Bill, 2017 that will have significant ramifications for private property owners has been placed before the select committee today. The select committee members include Senior congress leader Pratapsingh Rane, Nilesh Cabral, Alina Saldanha, Prasad Gaonkar, Filipe Néri Rodrigues, Aleix Reginald, Carlos Almeida. According to the bill, the government will requisition any property it deems suitable for any public purpose by an order issued in the official gazette and local newspapers -Digit al Goa. The property will be released, if not acquired under section 6, after 15 years. Experts opine that the bill could act as a means for the government to bypass the heavy financial burden for land acquisitions imposed by the central land acquisition act. Legal experts are of the opinion that bypassing of the central act will hit farmers, land users and others.