Goa Shipyard provides 100 Dengue checking units to Chicalim hospital
By Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 10 :40 pm
Goa Shipyard Limited has provided 100 units of Dengue Checking kits to Cottage hospital Chicalim under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) .