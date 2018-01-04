Goa State co-operative bank dealing from 2007 to 2017 will be probed informed BJP Ex MLA Subhash Phaldesai.

“Let people know who are the guilty persons responsible for issues in the bank,” said Phaldesai while speaking to media persons in the capital.

Phaldesai was reacting to allegations made by Congress legislator Alex Reginald Lorenco in this regards.

Lorenco had alleged that corruption prevailed at Goa State Cooperative Bank and had demanded white paper on the financial status of the bank.

BJP justifies and support stand taken by CM on Mahadayi issue Phaldesai said when queried over the issue.