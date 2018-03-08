The 9th Goa State Film Awards will be presented on April 24 on the occasion of Konkani Cinema Day.

The four-day Goa State Film Festival will be organised from April 21, said Rajendra Talak, vice-chairman of the State-owned Entertainment Society of Goa.Films that were completed between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 will be eligible for the awards.The application forms are available onwww.esg.co.in. The last date of submission of forms is March 25.