The 9th edition of the Goa State Film Festival for Feature Films in Konkani/Marathi and Non Feature Films in Konkani/Hindi/Marathi/English will be held in April 2018.

The films which are completed from 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2017 will be eligible for this festival. The Entertainment Society of Goa appeals to all the producers, whose films are on the final stage of completion to complete the film and get censor certificate and sub titles done by 31st Dec 2017 in order to be part of this festival.

ESG has organized various activities to support local producers, directors, actors and technicians. For the past year, we have organized National Award Winning Film Festival, European Film Festival, Girish Kasaravalli Film Festival, regular Thursday screening of our Cinephile Club, which provided a platform to all film enthusiasts and film professionals to watch world acclaimed cinema.

In order to encourage the young film makers ESG organized Anti Tobacco Film Festival (Short & Ad films), Environmental Short Film Competition. We have also organized Film Appreciation Workshop & Film Journalism Workshop by renowned film expertise and journalists.

ESG appeals to all the Goan film makers and associations to log on www.esg.co.in to get an update of the activities organized by us.

The ESG Cinephile Club will commence their regular Thursday screening from 14th December 2017.