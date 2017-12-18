Goa government is putting concerted efforts to get rid of the garbage menace. By 2019 Goa will be garbage free. CM Parrikar assured the house today.
“I am monitoring garbage issue very regularly. There are four bigger plants. All questions will not be solved with centralized plants. In addition local facilities will also have to be created by different methods to handle the issue,” he said.
Goa to be garbage free by 2019 –CM
