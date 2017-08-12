Union state minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan today announced that Goa will be the first state in India to implement Green Fuel conversation. A proposal to this effect has been submitted to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar two days back the minister informed. He further went on to add that he was confident that CM Parrikar will definitely take up the proposal in betterment of States environmental benefits. “Urban and marine wastes can be coverted,” he added. The union minister also held a review meeting of all stakeholders of Oil & Gas sector for making Goa a Green State completely free from Furnace Oil and Kerosene.

“Use of CNG and LNG in Ships and Vessels will lead to creation of a Green Energy Fuel Chain in Goa and will provide further impetus to tourism in Goa,” Pradhan opined.

The union minister was in Goa for commissioning of ICGS Shaurya, an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel by Goa Shipyards Ltd.

Meanwhile Indian Oil Vasco Terminal received the 1st consignment of 2.16MT of premium quality defence grade ATF from Paradeep refinery.