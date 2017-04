CM Manohar Parrikar today asked all Panchayats to create sinking fund to undertake maintenance work of new developmental projects and buildings in the village. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was speaking at inauguration of Pachayat Hall at Veling Priol. Many government buildings after period of five years remain in dilapidated state due to lack of fund for repairs. He also said that govt will seriously implement total plastic ban in Goa from May this year to tackle plastic menace in the state.