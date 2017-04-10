The Goa Mines department announced that those informing about illegalities in extraction of mines would be rewarded while those indulging in unfair and accident prone transportation of ore would be punished.”If the lease holder reports the illegalities of another lessee, the person or the firm will be rewarded. And the one who is indulging in illegalities will be punished by reducing the iron ore extraction limit allotted to him,” Director of Mines Prasanna Acharya said.In a step to control accidental deaths caused by trucks which transport the ore, the department said “in case of accidental death involving the truck carrying ore, the production quota of the firm whose commodity (ore) it is carrying would be reduced up to one lakh ton per year.”