Goa is in the process of empanelling the Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC) as the nodal agency for health related projects, health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Rane said that the proposal to empanel HSCC in the state government’s projects would be tabled before the state cabinet this month.”We are in the process of empanelling the HSCC to implement our health related projects, which are currently being chalked out. The HSCC has a successful track and have implemented health projects of more than Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.