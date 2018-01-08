All states across the country have been asked to prepare export policies with district as the unit of exports rather than the state informed Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Noting that it had been decided that all states should have an export policy, Prabhu said Goa, Delhi and Sikkim are about to start preparing their export policies. 14 states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura and Manipur had already prepared policies he added.

“We have decided to make the district as the unit for exports, rather than the state. We are in the process of preparing a strategy whereby 40 per cent of our GDP should come from global trade and half of that from exports,” he said.

The minister was briefing reporters following a meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion (CTDP), including states’ representatives in New Delhi.