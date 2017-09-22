Goa will soon have law for contract and community farming informed Agricultural Minister Vijay Sardesai. “Talks with legal experts are on in this regards,” said the minister while speaking to media persons.

Sardesai also informed that a batch of 9 students from Goa were sent to Agriculture College at Dapoli in Konkan. “ The Goa Government succeeded in increasing the usual quota of the student from 9 to 17 at the University. So hereafter 17 students from the state desirous to study agriculture would be admitted at the Dapoli College. Also the students who study there would be paid stipend of Rs.3000/- per month. ,” he added.