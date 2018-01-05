Goa will be hosting the second edition of the Bird Festival between January 12-14 at Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary and Galjibag beach in Canacona in South Goa.Announcing the event, state Principal Conservator of Forests Ajay Saxena said that holding the bird festival in Goa attains significance considering the fact that almost 40 per cent of the total bird species from the country are found here.

Saxena said that out of a total of 10293 bird species in the world, 1224 are recorded in India and of this Goa has recorded 450 species.