The Goa government will notify the rules under the new real estate regulation Act in the next three months, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said today.The Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016, which seeks to protect home buyers from unscrupulous developers, has come into effect from today. Under the Act, states had to notify realty rules and set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) by April 30. “Goa could not notify these rules earlier because of the code of conduct imposed in the wake of Assembly elections.,” he told reporters.