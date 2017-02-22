~ First multi-skill, environment festival in India conducted by experts ~

Goa, a place that is known for its beautiful beaches, sea food & nightlife, will witness one of the most unique fests for the first time.

SEE SHARP Fest is India’s first ever-sustainable living and learning festival which is scheduled in Goa at Ashwem beach. SEE SHARP Fest combines hands on workshops on green skills, sound healing and mindfulness. This fest is a quest to go back to living in harmony with the rhythms of nature while learning how to improve our own potential.

Partner’s include Google’s Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute (SIYLI) who will have their own mindfulness booth at the event.

The event is being organized jointly by CELL (Centre for Ethical Life & Leadership) – a not for profit organization and Observing (a sustainable technologies and services company). It is conceptualized by Tanya Kewalramani, Ashvin Mani Sharma and Ajit Ahuja.

SEE SHARP Fest

Date: 24th 25th & 26th February 2017

Venue: Ashwem, Goa

Time: 10:00 AM to 09:00 PM IST

For Pre-Registration & Tickets visit: www.seesharpfest.com

For tickets: <http://bit.ly/2ljoTWz>

General entry – Rs. 300 a day (in which you can buy green products that are good for the environment, have organic food & beverages, take part in certain workshops that are open to the general section such as mindfulness, herbal dyeing on organic cloth, trash to art decor workshops, acoustic music and sound healing. Chill on a beautiful property on Ashwem beach). Tickets for all 3 days- (Entry to workshops happening on all 3 days. 20+ workshops for sustainable living skills all humans need to live in harmony with the planet {in addition to access to general areas as mentioned above).

Major Highlights of the event:

Ø Hands on workshops on everything from composting to connecting a solar system.

Ø Rain water harvesting to making cooking gas from waste food.

Ø Converting waste oil to detergent to getting started with organic farming or making a small vertical garden in your balcony.

Ø In total 20+ workshops over 3 days

There will be music and magic. Trash to art installations. Performance art.

Master Classes by Experts:

Rico Zook – Permaculturist

Gresham Fernandes – Impresario Entertainment & Hostpitality

Hemant Gupta – Thank you, India, Consious Labs

Sriram Kuchimanchi – Smarter Dharma and EPEA + Cradle to Cradle

Sohaya Mishra – Chola The Label

Sameer Hazari – Visual Artist

Bharat Arora – Organic Farming Consultant, Entrepreneur, Celebrity TV Host

Rohan Mathew – Earth Builder, Permaculture Designer

Amanda Biccum – Mindfulness Guru

Kozue Philips – Waste to product Entrepreneur Marketer

Rob Philips – Blossom Health Foods

Gaurav Shorey – Sustainable Habitats & Green Buildings industry

Waylon Dsouza – Upcycle Artist

And many more…..