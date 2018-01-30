Goa is all set for its annual festival Carnaval 2018 to be held from February 10 to 13, 2018. 57-year old Bruno Azaredo from Utorda has been selected as King Momo for Goa Carnaval 2018 and will lead the float parades in all the major cities. This year the festival will be held between February 10-13, 2018. Float parades in the four major cities will be held as follows: Panjim on 10th February, Margao on 11th, February, Vasco on 12th February and Mapusa on 13th February. As far as the float parades in the minor cities, the parade in Ponda will be held on 11th February, Curchorem on Feb 12 and Morjim on Feb 13. Total prize money for the 2018 Carnaval has been increased to Rs. 7, 35,000/ – per centre.