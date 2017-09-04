The Goa traffic police on Monday conducted a drive to create awareness amongst people in regard to road safety.
The traffic police, under the guidance of Director General Police (DGP) Goa Dr Muktesh Chander, educated the vehicle drivers, including bike riders, about the traffic rules.Chander himself went around supervising and checking wrong parking and traffic violations.
Goa Traffic Police creates awareness about road safety
