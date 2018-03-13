Goa traffic police will be equipped with 4 laser speed radar guns and around 100 alcometers to keep a check on drunken driving and speed driving as these are the two main causes for accident and fatalities in Goa according to police.

The laser speed guns will be placed at strategic locations to prosecute over speeding vehicles informed SP(Traffic). He also informed that the driving license of the offender will be impounded and forwarded to RTO for suspension of the MDL as per the recommendation of SC committee on road safety.