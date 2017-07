One-and-a-half years after admissions to the masters in technology (MTech) programme were suspended by the academic council of Goa University, it has been decided that the programme will not to be revived. While suspending admissions to the programme in December 2015, Goa University officials had said that the course would be reintroduced after resolving the technicalities involved.GU officials now state that there are no plans of reintroducing the programme.