Goa is set to file a plea in Supreme Court seeking directions to other States to implement ban on manufacture of tobacco products. Goa is the only State where two instruments of ban notification are available to authorities to tackle the menace of tobacco consumption. “We will file a plea before Supreme Court to direct the states of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha to implement the ban on manufacturing itself to tackle smuggling of the products from across the State borders,” said Salim Veljee, director of Foods and Drugs Administration (FDA).