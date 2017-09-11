Home News Goan girl wins Pastry Queen India 2017 News Goan girl wins Pastry Queen India 2017 By Digital Goa - September 11, 2017, 10 :43 pm Goa girl Eureka Araujo, 27, has won the second Pastry Queen India contest that was held at Gurugram with the participation of five women chefs from across the country. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Accused and victim of Ponda minor kidnap case brought back from Jharkhand Digital Goa - September 11, 2017, 10 :29 pm Apna Ghar at Merces plagued with multiple problems – GSCCR report Digital Goa - September 11, 2017, 10 :21 pm Bike rider killed in accident at Dramapur Digital Goa - September 11, 2017, 6 :13 pm Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flags off INSV Tarini Team Digital Goa - September 10, 2017, 8 :52 pm