Goa Petrol Pump Owners Association has announced their support to the nationwide strike of dealers on October 13. There will be no purchase or sale of petrol in Goa on Oct 13 informed the association. National body of Petrol dealers, the United Petroleum Front (UPF) has announced nationwide strike of dealers on October 13 to press for various demands including better margins and inclusion of petroleum products in the Goods and Services Tax UPF has also warned that if the demands were not met at the earliest, fuel dealers will be forced to stop, indefinitely, purchase and sale operations from October 27.