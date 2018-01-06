Six Nobel Laureates in the field of Science, Physics, Chemistry, and Medicine will meet School and College students in Goa during the second edition of the Nobel Prize Series India 2018 from February 1 to 3, 2018. The three–day event will be jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and the state Department of Science and Technology at Kala Academy, Campal. An Exhibition curated by the Nobel Media AB will be held at Darya Sangam near Kala Academy Campal and will remain open for the entire February month. Two other sessions will be also be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda and Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.