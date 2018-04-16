Authentic Goan Vegetables like Tambdi Bhaji and Bimla are getting ready for being exported to Rotterdam in Netherlands in 3 weeks from now. 25 tonnes of Goan Bhendi, Bimla and Tambdi Bhai will be exported by Verna IDC based firm Changoer Trading And Exports Pvt Ltd in 3 weeks from now informed Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Sardesai visited the company cold storage cum warehouse today along with MLA Pravin Zanye and MD Horticulture Corporation.