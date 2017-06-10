As the crisis in Qatar continued, Goa NRI commission has claimed around 12,000 people from the State who are working there have not given any distress call and asked for any help from India. “There is no impact of the prevailing situation on the Goans living there. At least we have not received any complaints,” Ulhas Kamat, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Goa NRI Commission said today. He said that there were reports of shortage of supplies and rush to the supermarkets to stock the commodities in Qatar. “But there is no complaint from Goans living there to the commission,” Kamat said