AAP has exposed its nervousness towards Goa Forward(GF) leader Vijai Sardesai by making a charge that Vijai had made a pre poll arrangement with the BJP said party spokesperson Trojano Demello. He was reacting to allegations by AAP that the party supremo Sardesai had made a prepoll secret alliance with BJP.

“Whole of Goa knew the compulsions under which the Goa Forward party and its Leader Vijai had to stitch the alliance with the BJP,” he added.

Highlighting the works done by the party for the state he said, “The tripartite agreement involving Inland waterways Authorities of India, Captain of ports and MPT was a result of Vijai Sardesai convincing the chief Minister that this had to be done to protect Goem Goemkar and Goemkarponn.