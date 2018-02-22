Agonda beach in Goa has been ranked number one in the Asia list of the annual Travellers’ Choice awards for beaches.

Five Indian beaches featured in the Asia list of “Travellers’ Choice awards for beaches”. Besides Agonda, these include Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at number 4, Benaulim, Mandrem and Palolem beaches in Goa at numbers 15, 18 and 20 respectively.

The Travellers’ Choice awards for Beaches is constituted from reviews to bookings on travel site TripAdvisor