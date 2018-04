Gritika Dance Academy

Presents

GOA’S DANCING DIVAS

Married Women Dance Championship

GRAND FINALE

on 1st May 2018, at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda, from 6.00 pm onwards

Founder & Choreographer Finale Judge

Shweta Joshi Cecille Rodrigues

For more details contact: 9765826894/9145753362