The Goa Forward Party today demanded that the opinion poll which ensured Goa did not merge with neighbouring Maharashtra should be taught as part of the state’s school curriculum. The party also demanded that the statue of Jack Sequeira should be installed in the state legislative assembly. Sequira, a veteran leader had ensured that the poll returned a verdict that the state remain separate from Maharashtra.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai today said that the party would be espousing the cause of “identity” for Goa on the occasion of Opinion Poll Day scheduled to be held on January 16 and would mark it with a public meeting ‘Asmitai Jagor’ at Lohiya Maidan in Margao