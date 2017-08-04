Government has kept a target of setting up 100 startups in next 5 years’ time said Information and Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte . He was speaking on the demands of the Information Technology department in the assembly.

Khaunte went on to add that one lakh square feet land will be earmarked only for startups at the Chimbel IT park. He also informed the house that a 48 seater incubation centre will be set up through STPI in Panaji soon to help wannabe entrepreneurs.

Asserting that Goa has not missed the IT bus, the minister said that all efforts will be made by the government to nurture a healthy startup culture in the state. “Our youth should be job givers and not mere job seekers,” he added.

Elaborating on the structure of the IT park to be set up at Chimbel on the three lakh square metres of land , IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said that one third of the IT Park land will be allotted to startups, next one third will be allotted to existing IT companies for expansion and the remaining one third will be given to bigger IT Industries wishing to setup shops in Go