Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Urban Development Minister Francis D’souza held meeting of all chairpersons and COs of Municipalities today. “Government has directed all municipalities to go cashless within 6 months,”said Dsouza.

Vacancies in Civic Bodies To Be Reviewed

Municipalities have not utilised Rs 56 crore grants allocated to them. Vacancies in all civic bodies will also be reviewed. Vasco municipality alone has 45 vacancies, D’Souza said.

Golden Jubilee Fund of Municipalities Not utilised in 7 years

Government also told civic bodies to utilise Golden jubilee fund in 6 months. This fund is unutilised in last 7 years informed D’Souza.

Municipality Chairpersons and Councilors will be made to declare assets

Government will amend law to make all councilors and chairpersons of municipalities to declare their assets. “We will appoint authority to scrutinise declarations. Appropriate legislation to this effect will be introduced in the next session of the assembly,” UD minister Francis D’souza said.

House tax of commercial structures and institutions to be restructured

House tax of commercial structures and institutions in municipal areas will be restructured said Francis.