Goa government has affected the transfer of some Senior and Junior level officers with immediate effect.

# Panchayat Director Gurudas Pilarnakar who was also monitoring delimitation work has been transferred as Registrar of Coperative societies

# Sandhya Kamat has been posted as Panchayat Director, she was Tribal Welfare director

# Clen Madeira is posted as Chief Officer of Mapusa municipality in addition he will continue to hold the charge of Dy Collector(Revenue), North (DigitalGoa)

# Sudin Natu who was OSD to CM is transferred as Under Secretary (Revenue)

# Dr Geeta Suresh Nagvekar who was Dy Comissioner , CCP is posted as Under Secretary to WRD Minister.

# Six months extension has been given to the Director of Agriculture Ulhas B. Pai Kakode