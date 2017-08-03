Government notifies scheme to assist seafood processors By Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :30 pm Government notifies scheme by name ‘Financial assistance to take up value addition to seafood’. Objective of the scheme is to assist seafood processors to set up processing facilities for value added fisheries products - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No plan to allow Ola, Uber in Goa: Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 9 :17 pm Government notifies scheme to assist seafood processors Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :30 pm Shah commissions Rs 35000 Crore illegal mining loss figure is not correctly projected –CM Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :07 pm Govt does not have record of encroached lands –Revenue Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 4 :00 pm