The Goa Compensation to the Project Affected Persons and Vesting of Land in the Government Bill, 2017 was passed by the state legislative assembly today with 20 against 16 votes following sharp criticism by the opposition benches. While enumerating the need , chief minister Parrikar justified the amendment saying that it is brought to protect the interest of the government and the land owners. The amendment will now help the government to buy land from land owners free of all encumbrances.

The opposition however termed it as the most draconian legislation and demanded that the bill be referred to the select committee.