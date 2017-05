The Office of the Director General of Police has transferred five officers to Anti-corruption bureau / Vigilance with immediate effect. The transferred officers are DySP Sucheta Dessai from Panaji Headquarters, PI Nolasco Raposo from Vasco police station, PI Braz Menezes from Crime Branch, Ribandar, PSI John Fernandes from Security Unit, Panaji, and PSI Nilesh N Shirodkar, of 1st IRBn deputed in CBI.