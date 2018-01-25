Gramsabhas have been called in 6 talukas tomorrow to decide on claims came under Forest dwellers Act.
“Total 91 claims have been disposed out of 10,000 . Total 2782 spot verifications were done. Target of the government is to clear all claims in this year,” said Tribal welfare department and ST commission in a joint press briefing held in the capital today.
Government to clear all claims came under Forest dwellers Act this year – Tribal welfare department
Gramsabhas have been called in 6 talukas tomorrow to decide on claims came under Forest dwellers Act.