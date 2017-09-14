Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital said Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. “Private hospital facility is put in abeyance,” the minister added.
Rane also announced that Dr Sheetal Lingade will be re-designated as full time Nephrologist in GMC Hospital. “File to this effect has been moved today,” he said
Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital – Health Minister
Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital said Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. “Private hospital facility is put in abeyance,” the minister added.