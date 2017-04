Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha has summoned the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, to meet at Assembly Hall on May 9, 2017 at 11.30 am. The one-day special assembly session is convened to pass the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill. The government may also utilize the opportunity to ratify a few ordinances that were issued after the state budget session and with the approval of the state cabinet.