The Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha launched the draft roll of ERONET, a web-based app by Election Commission of India (ECI) to facilitate voters and also Special Summary Revision-2018 of electoral rolls.

ERONET is developed under the National Mobile Governance Initiative by Department of Electronics and Information and Technology, Govt of India and C-DAC. Under this system, people can register for voter ID and get details of voter card online. The system is expected to check inaccuracy and duplicity of votes. People can apply all through the year through this app.