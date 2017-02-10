Goa Congress today called upon the governor of Goa to uphold the constitutional mandate and either summon the house or dissolve the house, if no summoning is done.

Governor must ‘not act as rubber stamp of the government to fail in her duty’ stated a press release by the party president Luizinho Faleiro.

As per Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the governor is allowed to summon the House in such a manner that six months shall not intervene between the last session and the next session. The last assembly session ended on August 31. The same article empowers the governor to dissolve the legislative assembly.

Legal experts suggest that the state assembly be dissolved by the governor to avoid constitutional crisis, as six months would have passed since the last assembly session held on August 31, 2016 and the election results, scheduled for March 11. Before the governor dissolves the assembly, the cabinet has to recommend it. Experts say that the chief minister may continue as a caretaker till the new government is formed after the poll results are declared on March 11.

CM Laxmikant Parsekar said there is no need to dissolve the house.