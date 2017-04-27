Ponda MLA Ravi Naik has strongly criticized Governor Mrudala Sinha for administering Goa University students oath that they will not take divorce in their life at the convocation function yesterday. While ridiculing the oath, Naik sought to know from the Governor how someone can continue with the marriage if other partner indulges in harassment and torture. He was speaking at PES’s Rajaram & Tarabai Bandeker College of Pharmacy’s Students felicitation function. Ravi Naik announced that PES is in the process of setting up a Law College in Ponda. AG Dattaprasad Lawande and Suvarn Bandekar also spoke on the occasion.