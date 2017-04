A key panel of the Inter-State Council today discussed the use of discretionary powers by Governors during government formation, a development that came against the backdrop of the BJP forming its governments in Goa and Manipur despite not having a majority.The meeting of the Standing Committee of the ISC, held after a gap of 12 years, also discussed the tenure of Governors, guidelines to them on use of discretionary powers in appointment of Chief Ministers, besides a host of other issues.