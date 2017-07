Priol MLA Govind Gaude’s panel wins, 6 out of 9 panch members in Betki- Khandola. Betki- Khandola Panchayat : Govind Gaude panel – Shraddha Fadte, Dilip Naik, Arvind Gaonkar, Mukta Naik, Bhavna Naik, Amina Vadkar. Opposition – Darshana Naik, Raju Naik and Kanak Sawant. Bhavana Naik was declared winner after three rounds of re-counting. Initially Bhavana had tied up with Pandurang Naik. After three rounds of re counting, two votes of Pandurang were rejected clearing the victory for Bhavana